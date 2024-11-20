Man charged in W. Rankin Road deadly shooting

article

The Brief Houston police arrested 32-year-old Elijah Johnson for murder in connection with a deadly shooting on West Rankin Road. The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Anthony Garrett.



Houston police charged a 32-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on West Rankin Road.

Elijah Johnson is charged with murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Anthony Garrett.

Police responded to 1050 West Rankin Road around 12:20 p.m. Monday where they found Garrett shot multiple times in the parking lot of the strip center.

Paramedics took Garrett to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were able to identify Johnson as the suspect and he was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Harris County Jail.