Houston man accused of trying to force someone to help hide his girlfriend's body: court docs
HOUSTON - A Houston man has been charged for allegedly trying to force someone to help him hide his girlfriend’s body, according to court documents.
What we know:
Records show Jesus Varela, 48, is charged with tampering with evidence – human corpse, assault of a family member and unlawful restraint.
According to court documents, Varela allegedly tried to force someone to help hide his girlfriend’s body and also assaulted that person.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are unclear at this time. FOX 26 has reached out to police for more information.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.