Houston man accused of trying to force someone to help hide his girlfriend's body: court docs

The Brief Jesus Varela is charged with tampering with evidence – human corpse, among other charges. He is accused of trying to force someone to help hide his girlfriend's body, according to court documents.



A Houston man has been charged for allegedly trying to force someone to help him hide his girlfriend’s body, according to court documents.

What we know:

Records show Jesus Varela, 48, is charged with tampering with evidence – human corpse, assault of a family member and unlawful restraint.

According to court documents, Varela allegedly tried to force someone to help hide his girlfriend’s body and also assaulted that person.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are unclear at this time. FOX 26 has reached out to police for more information.