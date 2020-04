article

A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Stephen Rosenblath has been safely located.

A Silver Alert was issued for Rosenblath on Tuesday. He had last been seen around 4 p.m. Monday near the 2000 block in the South Greepark Drive area.

Officials say Rosenblath suffers from dementia and was considered endangered.