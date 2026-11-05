Online sale turns to robbery in South Central Houston; 1 shot
HOUSTON - A meetup over a cell phone turned into a violent robbery in South Central Houston, leaving a person shot, according to police.
Houston MacGregor Way: Shooting during cell phone sale
What we know:
The shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on North MacGregror Way close to Tierwester Street.
Police say the shooting happened "during an internet sales meeting." Officials tell FOX 26 that a person was trying to sell a phone but ended up being robbed and shot.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover.
No one has been arrested as of this report.
What we don't know:
FOX 26 is working to confirm details on any suspects.
No one involved has been identified.
Online selling tip
What you can do:
FOX 26 has previously spoken to Houston-area authorities on how to safely handle an in-person meet-up for an online sale.
Harris County Precinct 4 suggests people use "Safe Exchange Zones," which could be found at police stations or constable offices.
PREVIOUS REPORT: Uncle shoots robbery suspects who met nephew for watch sale
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting