Online sale turns to robbery in South Central Houston; 1 shot

The Brief One person was shot Thursday evening on MacGregor Way. Police say the person was robbed while trying to sell a phone. Authorities suggest online sellers and buyers meet at a law enforcement office for their sales.



A meetup over a cell phone turned into a violent robbery in South Central Houston, leaving a person shot, according to police.

Houston MacGregor Way: Shooting during cell phone sale

What we know:

The shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on North MacGregror Way close to Tierwester Street.

Police say the shooting happened "during an internet sales meeting." Officials tell FOX 26 that a person was trying to sell a phone but ended up being robbed and shot.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover.

No one has been arrested as of this report.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is working to confirm details on any suspects.

No one involved has been identified.

Online selling tip

What you can do:

FOX 26 has previously spoken to Houston-area authorities on how to safely handle an in-person meet-up for an online sale.

Harris County Precinct 4 suggests people use "Safe Exchange Zones," which could be found at police stations or constable offices.

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