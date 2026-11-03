Harris County shooting: 1 dead after home invasion reported near Bammel area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway for a deadly shooting in a north Harris County neighborhood after a home invasion was reported.
Home invasion shooting
What we know:
Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called to Misty Hollow Drive, near the Bammel area, after receiving reports of gunfire involving a possible intruder.
According to officials, an 80-year-old resident at the home confronted an ntruder on his property and a shooting occurred.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to treat the victim.
Harris County officials confirmed the intruder was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details on if it was the shooter or homeowner who was killed.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.