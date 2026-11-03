Harris County shooting: 1 dead after home invasion reported near Bammel area

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The Brief Harris County deputies responded to a shooting involving a possible intruder on Misty Hollow Drive. A homeowner reportedly confronted an unknown person on the property before gunfire erupted, leaving one man dead. The investigation is ongoing.



An investigation is underway for a deadly shooting in a north Harris County neighborhood after a home invasion was reported.

Home invasion shooting

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called to Misty Hollow Drive, near the Bammel area, after receiving reports of gunfire involving a possible intruder.

According to officials, an 80-year-old resident at the home confronted an ntruder on his property and a shooting occurred.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to treat the victim.

Harris County officials confirmed the intruder was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on if it was the shooter or homeowner who was killed.