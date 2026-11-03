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Harris County shooting: 1 dead after home invasion reported near Bammel area

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 3, 2026 10:52 AM CST
Published November 3, 2026 10:52 AM CST
article

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook

The Brief

    • Harris County deputies responded to a shooting involving a possible intruder on Misty Hollow Drive.
    • A homeowner reportedly confronted an unknown person on the property before gunfire erupted, leaving one man dead.
    • The investigation is ongoing.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway for a deadly shooting in a north Harris County neighborhood after a home invasion was reported.

Home invasion shooting

What we know:

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office were called to Misty Hollow Drive, near the Bammel area, after receiving reports of gunfire involving a possible intruder.

According to officials, an 80-year-old resident at the home confronted an ntruder on his property and a shooting occurred.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to treat the victim.

Harris County officials confirmed the intruder was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on if it was the shooter or homeowner who was killed.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.

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