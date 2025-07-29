Houston law enforcement collaborates to ensure school safety

The Brief Houston federal and local law enforcement are partnering for school safety. Key concerns include terrorism, fentanyl, and threats against campuses. Authorities urge parents and students to report threats and avoid sharing hoaxes.



As the new school year approaches, federal and local law enforcement agencies in Houston are joining forces to ensure a safe and engaging learning environment for students.

What they're saying:

Authorities have pinpointed extreme terrorism, opioid drugs like fentanyl, and threats against school campuses as key concerns.

Christopher Soyez, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Houston, said:

"We saw an increased amount of threats, both real and hoax. We want to ensure the Houston community is united in how we communicate threat information."

The summer is a critical period for law enforcement to collaborate with school districts as the new school year approaches. The FBI noted an increase in threats during the 2024-25 school year and is committed to staying vigilant in the upcoming year.

Soyez emphasized, "A hoax is not a joke. We treat all threats equally. The crime is the threat itself, regardless of whether it is carried out."

Local Police Involvement

School district police departments are also actively involved. Chief Larry Baimbridge of Spring Branch ISD Police Department highlighted the challenges posed by technology and social media.

"These kids are smart and using various apps. Our partnership with the FBI helps us stay ahead or at least keep up with these developments," Baimbridge said.

Authorities are urging parents to engage with their children to prevent incidents like the arrest of teens accused of planning a mass casualty attack at Memorial High School in February.

Baimbridge noted, "There were obvious warning signs that should have been recognized. Had action been taken sooner, the incident might have been prevented."

Soyez added, "The message to students and parents is clear: if you see or hear of a threat, report it to a school administrator, law enforcement officer, or parent. Do not repost or share it."