A Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office captain and her daughter were killed in a Houston crash Friday morning, law enforcement sources confirm. Two other people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. All westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway are closed at Washington Ave.



A Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable and her child passenger were killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash in Houston on Friday morning, officials say.

The Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office confirmed that the woman who died was one of their own. According to law enforcement sources, she was a captain with the department, and the girl who died was her daughter.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and I-610. Drivers should expect the highway to be shut down for several hours.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say the woman and girl appear to have been in a stationary vehicle on the right shoulder of the freeway when another car struck their vehicle.

A bucket truck was also impacted in the crash. A road worker was standing outside the vehicle and sustained some burns. Police initially reported it was a TxDOT worker, but TxDOT has since said that is not the case.

A crash in the 5800 block of Katy Freeway.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, and the girl, said to be 8 to 10 years old, both died.

The road worker and a passenger in the striking vehicle were taken to the hospital, police say. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating. An investigation will be conducted to determine if the driver was impaired or not.