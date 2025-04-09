North Houston: Man fatally stabbed during fight, suspect on the run, police say

The Brief Police say the stabbing happened at a Popeyes on Jensen Drive. First responders were called, and they found a man in a parking lot with multiple stab wounds. The victim and suspect - both in their 50s - allegedly got into a fight when the suspect stabbed the victim. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are investigating a stabbing incident after a man was found dead in a north Houston parking lot on Tuesday.

Houston: Jensen Drive stabbing

What we know:

The stabbing was reported at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the Popeyes on Jensen Drive near Tidwell Road.

When police arrived, they found paramedics with an unresponsive male. The male had been stabbed multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the victim and the suspect, both men in their 50s, got into a fight when the stabbing happened. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officials arrived.

What we don't know:

Neither the suspect nor the victim have been identified at this time.

The motive behind the altercation is not clear.

Information wanted

What's next:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)