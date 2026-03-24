18-year-old arrested for pedestrian's death in Houston's Inwood area

The Brief An 18-year-old has been arrested for Sunday's deadly crash in Houston's Inwood area. Eli Doblado has been charged for allegedly hitting a pedestrian. Authorities say Doblado initially left the scene, but later returned.



An 18-year-old has been arrested for Sunday's deadly crash in Houston's Inwood area.

Deadly Houston Inwood crash: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Houston Police announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Eli Doblado has been charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The charge is in connection with the death of 76-year-old Rafael Navarro Jaurequi.

Court records confirm Doblado's arrest. As of this report, he is said to be in custody on a $150,000 bond.

The backstory:

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. Sunday on North Houston Rosslyn Road near Woodsman Trail.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry was going north on Rosslyn while Jaurequi was crossing the street.

The Camry allegedly struck Jaurequi and drove off. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the Toyota driver, Doblado, later returned to the scene and was taken into custody. Authorities at the scene said Doblado returned about 15 minutes after the crash.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.