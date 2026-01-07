50 immigrants reportedly detained in Houston-area raids

The Brief Fifty undocumented immigrants were reportedly detained during operations in the Houston metropolitan area. The Texas Attorney General says the operations targeted locations known for "criminal activity." Those who were detained were reportedly turned over to federal authorities.



Houston: 50 immigrants allegedly detained

What we know:

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office, their Criminal Investigation Division conducted raids in the Houston metropolitan area.

The division allegedly targeted locations "known to promote or be connected with criminal activity."

The office says 50 people were detained as a result, and the suspects were reportedly turned over to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we don't know:

The office did not share other details regarding the raids or the time frame in which they were conducted.