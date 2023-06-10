Houston had a substantial turnout during the city's fourth gun buyback program Saturday.

According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, via Twitter, the final numbers were received later in the afternoon with a total of 1,446 guns collected.

The complete list showed 490 semi-automatic handguns, 275 revolvers, 265 hunting rifles, 228 shotguns, and 188 semi-automatic rifles.

Gun owners who turned in firearms did so in exchange for a gift card that was contingent on what type of gun it was:

$50 for a non-functioning firearm

$100 for rifles or shotguns

$150 for handguns

$200 for semi-automatic rifles

They will not accept ghost guns

