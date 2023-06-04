Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in South Houston, where a driver was killed overnight Sunday.

Officers with the Houston PD's Watch Command shared limited details but said a call came around 12:30 a.m. on Gulf Fwy and Airport Blvd. for a vehicle that flipped over and was on fire.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Responding police said at least one person was killed, and no other vehicles appeared to be at the scene.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but the investigation remains underway.