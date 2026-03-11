Houston ground stop: Bush, Hobby airport delays; check your flight status
HOUSTON - Storms in the Houston area on Wednesday could affect your flight. Here's what you need to know.
Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport have both issued ground stops due to incoming thunderstorms.
At this time, departures from Bush are delayed for about an hour, while Hobby has flight delays averaging 45 minutes. However, the ground stops could be extended.
Check ground stop updates here.
FOX 26 Storm Alert
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible at times across Southeast Texas today as a cold front sweeps through.
The main concerns are damaging wind gusts, hail, and a low-end tornado risk, along with frequent lightning.
While a few showers or storms can pop up earlier, the strongest and most widespread storms are most likely from late morning into the afternoon and early evening. Expect downpours that can quickly flood streets in spots, especially if storms track over the same areas.
STAY UPDATED
Check your flight status
What you can do:
If you have a flight scheduled for Friday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:
The Source: Information from this article has been gathered by FAA National Airspace System Status and fly2houston website.