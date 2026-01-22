Houston winter storm: Stores brings in extra stock as bottled water flies off shelves

The Brief Shoppers at a Houston-area Kroger were stocking up ahead of freezing temperatures — with bottled water in especially high demand. Kroger says it’s bringing in more inventory than normal and adjusting deliveries in case roads aren’t passable this weekend. H-E-B says all stores are operating normal hours and will restock throughout the day as deliveries continue.



As freezing temperatures approach the Houston area, grocery stores are seeing a surge in customers preparing for the weekend — and at one Kroger, bottled water is one of the first items shoppers are grabbing.

At the Kroger on Buffalo Speedway, shelves in the water section were already looking thin as customers filled carts with essentials — and ingredients for bulk meals they can stretch, store, and possibly freeze depending on how the weather impacts power and road conditions.

Kroger says it’s working to stay ahead of demand.

What we know:

Kroger officials say the store is bringing in more stock than normal as temperatures drop — a proactive move in case icy roads make deliveries difficult this weekend.

Shayna Barrett, Kroger’s Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs, says teams are actively stocking shelves and adjusting truck schedules to keep items coming in. She says stores are "restocking by the hour."

Kroger also says it is not limiting purchases at this time, but encourages customers to shop early and stick to essentials.

H-E-B says it is also preparing as temperatures drop. In a statement to FOX 26, the company said:

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas. Across our business, we regularly prepare for extreme weather events. All stores are operating normal hours. Our stores are receiving product deliveries, and our dedicated Partners will restock shelves throughout the day, so we can serve our customers with the products they need." — Lisa Helfman, Managing Director Public Affairs, H-E-B Houston

What we don't know:

It’s not clear how long the surge in demand will last, or whether road conditions this weekend could impact delivery schedules across the region.