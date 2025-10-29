Houston fire: Apartment units damaged near Olympia, Hayes
HOUSTON - Several units were heavily damaged in an apartment fire in west Houston on Wednesday morning.
Apartment fire on Olympia Drive
What we know:
The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Olympia Drive and Hayes Road.
SkyFOX aerials show multiple units in one building with the roof burned off.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department incidents board and SkyFOX aerials of the scene.