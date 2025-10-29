Expand / Collapse search

Houston fire: Apartment units damaged near Olympia, Hayes

Published  October 29, 2025 10:15am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An apartment fire was reported Wednesday morning on Olympia Drive.
    • Multiple units sustained damage.

HOUSTON - Several units were heavily damaged in an apartment fire in west Houston on Wednesday morning.

Apartment fire on Olympia Drive

What we know:

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Olympia Drive and Hayes Road.

SkyFOX aerials show multiple units in one building with the roof burned off.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Fire Department incidents board and SkyFOX aerials of the scene.

Houston