The Brief An apartment fire was reported Wednesday morning on Olympia Drive. Multiple units sustained damage.



Several units were heavily damaged in an apartment fire in west Houston on Wednesday morning.

Apartment fire on Olympia Drive

What we know:

The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex near Olympia Drive and Hayes Road.

SkyFOX aerials show multiple units in one building with the roof burned off.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.