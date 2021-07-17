Houston dog goes viral for curse-filled foster review

Sometimes, a sense of humor about our differences can mean the world.

Christine Clauder found Hank on the street; filthy, flee-riddled, but eager to say hello. He hopped in her car, and several weeks later she created a website to help get him adopted. Her curse-filled review of life as his foster mom led the Houston duo to go viral.

Much like earlier this year with Prancer, the "demon Chihuahua," Hank is the nation’s latest case of creative marketing for pet adoption. It worked. Friends for Life Rescue in Houston Heights tells FOX26 they’ve received hundreds of calls and dozens of applications for Hank.

Hank lucked out when he met Clauder. She’s a digital marketing professional by trade, and an animal rescue volunteer by hobby. With time on her hands, she hoped her crass review of Hank would attract someone with the right sense of humor.

The site claims "Hank flew into our passenger side and immediately helped himself to our stash of road trip snacks like a teenager raiding the fridge after school. He’s 54 pounds of pure, unadulterated, kinetic energy with eyes like the ocean."

She goes on to write "Trying to get this dog adopted has been like trying to find a Tickle-Me-Elmo during Christmas ’96. His foster mom has several other critters which are tiny. After experiencing his always-on personality, they’re JUST NOT HERE FOR IT. We’re all tired of Hank. Not because we don’t love him, we’re just TIRED. It’s like he drank ALL OF OUR COFFEE."

In helping hank, Clauder ended up marketing herself; she says many have reached out asking for her help to create adoption pages for their foster animal. Some even ask if they can copy-paste what she wrote for Hank.

FOX26 anchor Kaitlin Monte stopped by to meet Hank and Clauder.

Watch to see their story. Curious about the full crass review? Check it out at PleaseAdoptHank.com

