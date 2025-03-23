Houston police investigating deadly dog attack
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly dog attack in Northeast Houston on Sunday night.
What we know:
Houston police say the attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wayside Village Way, near Navasota Drive.
Investigators say one person died at the scene.
What we don't know:
Very little is known about the incident at this time, including the age of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the attack.
This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update this article with more information as it comes in.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Houston Police.