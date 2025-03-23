Houston police investigating deadly dog attack

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly dog attack. The attack happened Sunday night on Wayside Village Way. One person was killed.



What we know:

Houston police say the attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wayside Village Way, near Navasota Drive.

Investigators say one person died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Very little is known about the incident at this time, including the age of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update this article with more information as it comes in.