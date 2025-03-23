Expand / Collapse search

Houston police investigating deadly dog attack

By
Published  March 23, 2025 10:10pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Image 1 of 2

 

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly dog attack.
    • The attack happened Sunday night on Wayside Village Way.
    • One person was killed.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly dog attack in Northeast Houston on Sunday night.

What we know:

Houston police say the attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Wayside Village Way, near Navasota Drive.

Investigators say one person died at the scene.

What we don't know:

 Very little is known about the incident at this time, including the age of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 will update this article with more information as it comes in.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Houston Police.

HoustonCrime and Public Safety