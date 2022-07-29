Police: Man shot woman to death after getting out of car in NE Houston neighborhood

Police say a man and a woman got out of a car before he shot her to death in northeast Houston early Friday morning.

The deadly shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 11600 block of Wood Shadows.

Police say a four-door sedan drove down the residential street, stopped, and a man and a woman got out.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Wood Shadows Drive.

According to police, the man shot the woman and then got back in the car and left.

Authorities say there may have been another person in the vehicle.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video as the investigation continues.