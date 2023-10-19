Houston police are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Woodforest Boulevard in Northeast Houston.

According to police, a man who lives in the apartment complex heard his car alarm going off. He came outside and saw another man breaking into his car.

At some point, both exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby liquor store and called for help. He was transported by ambulance and is currently still in the hospital.

The owner of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. He was questioned and is currently not detained.

Police continue to investigate the details of this shooting.