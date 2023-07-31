Charges have been filed against Joseph Higgins, 30, for failing to stop and render aid during a fatal hit-and-run crash in west Houston early Monday morning.

HPD says Higgins struck a pedestrian in a white Tesla Model 3 while driving eastbound on Westheimer Road in the 4800 block around 12:50 a.m.

According to authorities, the deceased man was walking across the road and did not yield the right of way to the car, resulting in the collision.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased male is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

After investigators located the car involved, Higgins was arrested and charged in the 183rd State District Court. Police say he did not display any signs of impairment during the incident.