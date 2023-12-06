Houston police need help identifying a suspect's vehicle in a fatal shooting where a man was found dead from multiple gunshots at 7800 Airport Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. on October 21.

Officers are searching for a vehicle described as a maroon Dodge or Ford pickup truck with bed rails and a front grill guard. The suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male.

The victim is identified as Miguel Chavez, 18.

According to HPD Homicide Division Detectives L. Patterson and N. Henderson, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting and found the victim, Chavez, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back of a vehicle.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

Witnesses stated the shooting occurred near a convenience store in the 10000 block of Telephone Road and Chavez was transported by private vehicle to the Airport Boulevard location.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the unknown suspect, the pickup truck, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.