Update at 10:00pm

Houston Police have identified the shooter in connection with a woman found shot on Lautrec Drive around 8:00p.m.

An argument with the woman's estranged husband may have led to the shooting, police say.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman with a gunshot wound. In our previous report, police said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

While investigating, police learned after the argument, the woman's husband pulled out a gun and shot her before driving away in a pickup truck.

Police say the couple was arguing over custody issues and a teenage boy was in the home at the time of the shooting.

The husband has not yet been found, but investigators are still searching the area, according to authorities.

