Houston crime: 1 person injured in stabbing on Houston METRORail system, suspect in custody

The Brief A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Houston METRORail on Monday afternoon, officials said. According to authorities, METRO Police responded to an isolated incident on the METRORail system involving two people who appear to be known to each other. Officials said one person was cut on the arm with reports identifying the weapon as a box cutter. Authorities said within 10 minutes of the incident, METRO Police were alerted to the suspect's location and identified the suspect at Melbourne and coordinated a response. The suspect was later taken into custody near Cavalcade.



A suspect is in custody following a stabbing on the Houston METRORail on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Houston METRORail stabbing: Suspect in custody following incident, victim taken to hospital

What we know:

According to authorities, METRO Police responded to an isolated incident on the METRORail system involving two people who appear to be known to each other.

Officials said one person was cut on the arm with reports identifying the weapon as a box cutter.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said within 10 minutes of the incident, METRO Police were alerted to the suspect's location and identified the suspect at Melbourne and coordinated a response. The suspect was later taken into custody near Cavalcade.

Officials said this was not a random act and was not related to any FIFA World Cup activities or events.

METRO Police said the incident remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"Safety remains METRO's top priority. While we cannot prevent every incident from occurring on our system, we can respond quickly and precisely when they do. The rapid identification and apprehension of the suspect demonstrates the effectiveness of METRO's security investments, surveillance technology and coordinated law enforcement response."