Houston crime: 1 person dead after stabbing near Museum District

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but police responded to a call around 12 p.m. about a stabbing in the 19000 block of Main Street.

According to authorities, one person was found dead and no one has been detained.

Officers are still at the scene to investigate.

We will update this story as it develops.