Houston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but police responded to a call around 12 p.m. about a stabbing in the 19000 block of Main Street.

According to authorities, one person was found dead and no one has been detained.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officers are still at the scene to investigate.

We will update this story as it develops.