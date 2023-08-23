The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 13360 Northborough Drive around Midnight on Tuesday, August 23.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The victim was a 30-year-old man, who has not yet been officially identified. The identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to Sergeant A. Dudley and Detective A. Hernandez of the HPD Homicide Division, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the lot of Modern Food Store. Initial information indicated that the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had been transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of now, no known suspect(s) or motive for the shooting has been established, leaving investigators to delve further into the circumstances of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement authorities work diligently to uncover details.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Houston Police are urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in the investigation. Individuals who can provide valuable information are encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. For those who wish to maintain their anonymity, Crime Stoppers provides an avenue to provide information at 713-222-TIPS.