Two HPD officers hospitalized after crash with wrong-way driver in Heights area, police say
HOUSTON - Two Houston officers and a driver were hospitalized overnight after an alleged wrong-way crash in the Heights area.
Houston: Wrong-way crash involving HPD officers
What we know:
The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday on TC Jester Boulevard near West 11th Street.
Police tell FOX 26 that two HPD officers were in a patrol vehicle responding to a call when they were struck by a wrong-way driver.
All three were reportedly taken to hospitals.
Police say the suspect driver is in custody and faces a DWI charge.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
Details on everyone's current conditions are not available at the time of this report.
The Source: Houston Police Department