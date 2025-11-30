Two HPD officers hospitalized after crash with wrong-way driver in Heights area, police say

The Brief A crash was reported early Sunday on TC Jester Boulevard. An HPD patrol vehicle was struck by a driver while en route to a call. The suspect is reportedly facing a DWI charge.



Two Houston officers and a driver were hospitalized overnight after an alleged wrong-way crash in the Heights area.

Houston: Wrong-way crash involving HPD officers

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday on TC Jester Boulevard near West 11th Street.

Police tell FOX 26 that two HPD officers were in a patrol vehicle responding to a call when they were struck by a wrong-way driver.

All three were reportedly taken to hospitals.

Police say the suspect driver is in custody and faces a DWI charge.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Details on everyone's current conditions are not available at the time of this report.