Two HPD officers hospitalized after crash with wrong-way driver in Heights area, police say

By
Published  November 30, 2025 5:51pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A crash was reported early Sunday on TC Jester Boulevard.
    • An HPD patrol vehicle was struck by a driver while en route to a call.
    • The suspect is reportedly facing a DWI charge.

HOUSTON - Two Houston officers and a driver were hospitalized overnight after an alleged wrong-way crash in the Heights area.

Houston: Wrong-way crash involving HPD officers

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday on TC Jester Boulevard near West 11th Street.

Police tell FOX 26 that two HPD officers were in a patrol vehicle responding to a call when they were struck by a wrong-way driver. 

All three were reportedly taken to hospitals.

Police say the suspect driver is in custody and faces a DWI charge.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Details on everyone's current conditions are not available at the time of this report.

The Source: Houston Police Department

