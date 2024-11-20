article

Lanes of the I-610 South Loop at SH-288 are open again after a crash on Wednesday morning.

Several eastbound lanes were blocked while police investigated the incident.

According to the Houston Fire Department’s active incidents board, the crash involved a city vehicle.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

We are working to gather more information. Check back for updates.