Houston City Hall lit red for Altobelli family killed in helicopter crash

Houston City Hall was lit up in red overnight in honor of former University of Houston baseball player and assistant coach John Altobelli and his family who were killed in the Calabasas, California, helicopter crash.

John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and his daughter, Alyssa, died in the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on January 26.

A memorial service was held for the Altobelli family at Angel Stadium on Monday.

Houston City Hall was lit up red on February 11 in honor of the Altobelli family. (FOX 26 Houston)

John Altobelli was the longtime baseball coach for Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.

John was also a former University of Houston baseball player, captain and assistant coach. Altobelli was a two-year letterwinner for the Cougars from 1984 to 1985 and served as an assistant coach in 1987. That year, he graduated from UH with a degree in physical education.

On Monday, February 24, Houston City Hall will be lit purple and gold in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter to coincide with the memorial service at the Staples Center.