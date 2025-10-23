Ground stop at Bush Airport due to staffing issues; delays due to construction

The Brief A Ground Stop is in effect for flights to Bush Airport until 6:30 p.m. The stop is reportedly due to staffing issues at the airport. Flights from Bush are delayed due to construction.



A Ground Stop is impacting flights arriving at Houston's Bush Airport due to reported staffing issues.

Bush Airport Ground Stop

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop for Bush Airport (IAH) is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. An advisory says the stop is due to staffing.

The stop has a 30–60% chance of extending past 6:30 p.m.

Flights departing from Bush Airport are also being delayed by an average of 30 minutes due to construction.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

To check on flights to and from Bush Airport, you can click here.