Ground stop at Bush Airport due to staffing issues; delays due to construction
HOUSTON - A Ground Stop is impacting flights arriving at Houston's Bush Airport due to reported staffing issues.
Bush Airport Ground Stop
What we know:
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop for Bush Airport (IAH) is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Thursday. An advisory says the stop is due to staffing.
The stop has a 30–60% chance of extending past 6:30 p.m.
Flights departing from Bush Airport are also being delayed by an average of 30 minutes due to construction.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
To check on flights to and from Bush Airport, you can click here.
The Source: Federal Aviation Administration.