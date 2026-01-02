Fatal hit-and-run shuts down Houston's Broadway Street near South Loop

The Brief Police say a man was fatally struck by an SUV that drove off. Broadway Street is closed off in both directions.



Police have closed off a street in southeast Houston after a deadly hit-and-run Friday night.

Houston: Broadway Street hit-and-run

(Photo credit: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

The crash was reported on Broadway Street near Brockton Street, close to the South Loop.

Officers have closed off both directions on Broadway as they investigate.

Police say they were called about the incident at about 6 p.m. Friday.

A man was allegedly crossing Broadway at the crosswalk when he was struck by a black SUV. The vehicle continued to drive south on Broadway.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.