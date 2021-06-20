Houston boutique owner gives dads experiencing homelessness a 'day of hope' on Father's Day

article

For many fathers experiencing homelessness, this Sunday might not be worth celebrating. But one local boutique owner is working to give dads a ‘day of hope.'

The event was held from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the corner of Franklin & Commerce near Minute Maid Park, where several fathers lined up to pick up gift bags and meals in what was titled: "Day of Hope."

Rosemary Tucker, the owner of Blessties Christian Apparel Boutique and Founder of the Hoodies4Healing Foundation spearheaded the event for displaced dads by providing nearly 300 hot meals and 200 "bags of blessings."

Based on a press release, these bags were filled with personal hygiene products donated by MINT Dentistry and Orthodontics, water, juice, plasticware, hand sanitizer, and special face masks, T-shirts and Hoodies that read "My Life Matters – 24/7/365."

Tucker says she and her group are out every Sunday at 9 a.m. but this was meant to be a very special event for local dads.

"We are consistent, every Sunday morning at 9 a.m., they're always here, we know our positions, we play our positions and we just come in and everything's organized…I have an amazing team," she said. "We make everybody feel at home, we make everybody feel special and we serve everybody with smiles."

The inspiration behind the event was similar to that of the Day of Hope held for Mother's Day back in May, which gave meals, gift and custom clothes to more than 250 members of the homeless community.

