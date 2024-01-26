Houston black metal band threw severed pig head in crowd, apologizes

A Houston area black metal band issued an apology after a video showed a severed pig head being tossed around at a show.

On Jan. 19, a band called Martrydom was playing a show at White Swan Live in Houston along with other local bands when the show took a shocking turn.

A video of a severed pig's head being thrown inside the venue was caught on camera.

According to TMZ, the band issued an apology, which said:

Hi everyone

we just want to start off by saying we are incredibly sorry to anyone we offended with our actions and gimmicks on stage.

We are a black metal band, and as part of it, we try to add a little bit of imagery and shock value to our set. Unfortunately our acts has gotten carried away and way out of hand, offending many and even harming some.

We want to apologize to any vegans, Muslims, or other minority groups we may have offended, and to anyone who was harmed by our act.

Most importantly we want to apologize to the White Swan, and Harry, the sound guy, specifically. thank you so much white swan for giving us the opportunity to play there.

However, many people criticized the band for apologizing with one Instagram user commenting on their post following the incident saying, "What a joke, a black metal band apologizing for offending religion or vegans."

The band seems to be taking it all in stride, even posting on their Instagram story thanking their more than 300 new followers and giving a "shout out to the local butcher shop, couldn't have done it without them."