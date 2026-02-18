Houston woman learns her Texas birth certificate lists her as male

The Brief While prepping to take a cruise, a 68-year-old woman learned her Texas birth certificate listed her as male. Her hospital birth certificate lists her as female, but her state records are needed for the cruise. Houston's Bureau of Vital Statistics is trying to help her correct the situation.



At the age of 68, a Houston woman discovers that her birth certificate with the state of Texas says she's a male.

What we know:

Robbie Perry had no idea she was a he — as far as the state is concerned — until she needed a copy of her birth certificate to take a cruise.

While her original birth certificate from a hospital in Beaumont states she's female, the copy from the State of Texas Bureau of Vital Statistics states she's a male.

What they're saying:

According to Perry, the state's copy of her birth certificate is mandatory for her to go on the cruise.

She believes her name, which is usually masculine, led to the confusion.

Perry has tried to get it corrected for more than a year, with growing frustration being the only outcome. She says the state tells her she needs medical records, but the hospital she was born in closed in the 70s.

She even hired an attorney who she says did nothing but charge her money.

The other side:

We've been in contact with Houston's Bureau of Vital Statistics, which is trying to help Robbie correct the situation so she can take a cruise.

What you can do:

If you have any suggestions on how to help Perry, email me (Randy.wallace@fox.com) or direct message me on Facebook (Randy Wallace FOX 26).