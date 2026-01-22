Houston Avenue Bridge hit by oversized truck over Katy Freeway (yes, again)

The Brief An oversized truck hit the Houston Avenue Bridge while going eastbound on I-10 Katy Freeway. Authorities report the truck lost its load after the impact, causing debris to go into the roadway. The Houston Avenue bridge has a history of being hit by large trucks.



For the second time in a week, the Houston Avenue Bridge has been struck yet again by an oversized vehicle trying to make its way through.

What we know:

Overnight, around 2 a.m., Houston police helped to clear the roads after an oversized truck hit the bridge while going eastbound on I-10 Katy Freeway.

Authorities report the truck was carrying two large boxes in the right lane and lost its load after the impact.

At this time, the debris on the road has been cleared and traffic is not heavily impacted.

What we don't know:

It was not reported what the truck was carrying.

Another bridge strike

Dig deeper:

TxDOT confirmed the Houston Avenue bridge has a history of strikes from oversized trucks.

According to TxDOT, many oversized loads travel without the required permits or ignore approved routes in favor of shortcuts. The agency says to alleviate this, the area is equipped with three oversized load detection systems, both Eastbound and Westbound, and advanced warning signage. When an oversized load is detected, the system activates flashing warning signs to alert the drivers of the need to exit.