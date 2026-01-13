Memorial City Mall evacuated due to reported ammonia leak

Memorial City Mall is closed for the day after being evacuated due to a chemical leak. Officials are at the scene.

Memorial City Mall leak

What we know:

Houston Fire Department said they were responding to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The mall had been evacuated as of 5:45 p.m., according to a mall representative.

What they're saying:

Memorial City Mall released the following statement:

"Due to an ammonia leak at the Memorial City Mall Ice Rink, out of an abundance of caution, Memorial City Mall will be closed for the remainder of the evening."

What we don't know:

The cause of the leak has not been released.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they are made available.