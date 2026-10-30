Astros hire St Louis Assistant GM Randy Flores as General Manager

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The Brief The Houston Astros announced on Friday that Randy Flores was hired as the new General Manager. Flores has spent 10 years with the St Louis Cardinals and has a history as a player himself. Flores and Astros owner Jim Crane are scheduled to speak on Monday.



The St. Louis Cardinals' Randy Flores will be stepping up to the plate in Space City as the Houston Astros' new general manager.

Flores' hiring was announced in a press release from the Astros on Friday evening.

The team parted ways with Dana Brown in late August.

Astros hire Randy Flores as general manager

The backstory:

The 51-year-old served as an Assistant General Manager for the Cardinals from 2019 to 2026 after joining the team as their Director of Scouting in 2015.

His biography from the University of Southern California says Flores started off his MLB career as a player himself. He played eight seasons as a left-handed pitcher with the Cardinals as well as the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, and the Minnesota Twins.

Flores then retired from the Major League in 2012 and joined the USC baseball coaching staff in 2013.

What they're saying:

"Throughout the entire interview process, we've been thoroughly impressed with Randy and his background in scouting and player acquisition," Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane says in the statement. "We're happy to welcome Randy and his family to the Astros and we can't wait to get to work on bringing another championship to Houston."

"I am excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity," Flores says. "The Astros have a long winning tradition under Jim Crane and I look forward to contributing to the success. I want to thank the Cardinals organization for the opportunities and support that made this next chapter possible.

First appearance

What's next:

Flores and Crane are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Monday from Daikin Park.