Houston Astros kick-off their season with 2024 Fan Fest

With just under a month before the start of spring training, the Houston Astros hosted their 2024 Fan Fest on Saturday. The event brought out hundreds of people eager to get on the field and meet their favorite players.

"It’s all about family bonding, the love of baseball," said Mary Muniz, an Astros fan.

The cold weather didn’t stop people from going to Minute Maid Park for the Astros Fan Fest. The event marks the official kick-off for the Astros season.

"We’re so excited. It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do. We’re just big Astros fans," said Diana Salas, another Astros fan.

The annual event gives fans the chance to rub shoulders with their favorite players, snag an autograph, and feel the energy of the season opener right around the corner.

"I love Pena because I like it when he does the heart," said Alexandra Salas.

It turns out, the Astros love Fan Fest just as much as their fans.

"They’re always cheering, trying to give high-fives, sign stuff," said Kyle Tucker, an Astros right fielder. "I think it’s really cool just having that interaction with them just before the season even starts."

Astros fans say they're excited to bring in the new season with their new staff.

"Just to see all the other fans and the opportunity to take pictures and just get to know our new manager too," said Salas.

"We’re just so excited about our new coach to bring the season in and see what it’s all about," said Muniz.

People also got to live the dream and throw baseballs like the Astros.

"I think it’s great to have people come out here and play catch for the kids and stuff. It’s great for them to get on the field with major league players," said Irving Nuell, an Astros fan.

All the proceeds from the Astros 2024 Fan Fest will go to the Astros Foundation, which helps with youth sports, education, and homelessness.