Houston apartment residents rescued from balconies amid 2-alarm fire

The Brief Around 20 people were rescued from their apartments during a fire in Houston. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters rescued several residents from apartment balconies on Tuesday morning during a 2-alarm fire at a complex on Houston’s south side.

What we know:

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the apartment complex at Westridge Street and Main Street, just north of the South Loop.

Firefighters arrived to find residents on their balconies on the second and third floors as smoke and flames spread through the building.

Firefighters called for more units, and crews helped rescue around 20 residents, officials say. Sixteen of the apartment units were damaged.

According to authorities, one disabled person had to be rescued. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but was not taken to the hospital.

A suspect is being questioned.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.