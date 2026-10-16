Wind spreads fire at Westwood complex; 12 apartments impacted

The Brief Fire crews say heavy wind caused a balcony fire to spread at a southwest Houston complex. The scene was upgraded to a two-alarm fire to bring more resources. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this time.



A two-alarm fire in southwest Houston left multiple apartment residents without homes on Friday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Houston: Westwood apartment fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at around 2 p.m. Friday at a complex near Bissonnet Street and Forum Park Drive, just east of Beltway 8.

The fire reportedly started on a second-floor balcony. It's believed that someone was barbecuing on the balcony, and the heavy wind caused the fire to spread.

Houston Fire crews were called to the scene and saw fire and smoke coming from the roof.

The scene was upgraded to a two-alarm incident to bring more resources to the complex. Officials say the fire was declared to be under control at around 2:45 p.m.

Officials say 12 units were impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's believed that it started from a barbecue on a balcony, but that has not been confirmed at this time.