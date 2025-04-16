Houston: Woman wanted in deadly 2024 assault, accused of attacking man over fake jewelry

The Brief Latrecia Washington is wanted for the Oct. 2024 death of Alton Martin. Marshall Garrett has also been charged in this case and is in police custody. Washington allegedly attacked Martin for selling her fake jewelry and demanded he pay her back. Washington and Garrett allegedly struck Martin after he paid her back. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A woman is wanted in Houston in connection to a 2024 assault that killed a man. According to court documents, the attack happened over fake jewelry.

Wanted: Letricia Washington

What we know:

According to Houston police, 50-year-old Latrecia Nicole Washington has been charged with murder for the death of 69-year-old Alton Joseph Martin.

Police shared a 2018 booking photo of Washington.

The incident was reported on October 29, 2024, in the 2400 block of Gregg Street.

Officers had responded to an assault call and found Martin suffering from head trauma. He was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead in early November.

An autopsy determined that Martin died due to blunt force trauma.

Investigators say Washington and another man, 38-year-old Marshall Garrett, were identified as suspects in the assault following a disturbance on Liberty Road.

Garrett is in custody at the Harris County Jail, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Letricia Washington's whereabouts can call Houston Police at 713-308-3600. You can also send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Court records: Assault over fake jewelry

The backstory:

According to court records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office, the deadly assault was related to Martin selling Washington fake jewelry.

Martin's fiancé told officials that he was given the jewelry for his birthday, but he wanted to sell it for money.

On October 29, the couple saw Washington sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot. Martin allegedly sold the jewelry to Washington for $140.

The couple then drove to the Family Dollar on Liberty Road near I-69, and Martin went inside.

According to his fiancé, Washington parked her vehicle behind the couple's vehicle and went inside the Family Dollar. Shortly after, Martin's fiancé allegedly saw him running out of the store with Washington chasing them.

Allegedly, Washington held a knife to Martin's throat after he fell to the ground, then continued to hold him at knifepoint as they walked to a Payless Food Mart across the street.

While Martin was walking back to the Family Dollar, Washington allegedly struck him in the back of the head with the "butt of a knife," and Marshall Garrett reportedly punched Martin in the back of his head. Martin fell to the ground, and the two allegedly left the scene in separate vehicles.

The other side:

Documents say Garrett contacted the investigator over the case on November 13, a few days after Martin's passing, and admitted to being involved in the altercation.

Garrett allegedly told the investigator that he was called by a friend to help his friend's mother (Washington) after someone took money from her. He claims he swung at Martin, but Martin dodged the punch and fell to the ground.

Washington got in contact with the investigator on November 15.

According to records, Washington claimed Martin sold her three gold chains for $180, and he told her he couldn't pawn the jewelry since he didn't have his ID. She then went to pawn the chains herself, but learned that they were fake.

Washington allegedly said she saw Martin's vehicle at the Family Dollar, then went inside the store to confront him. She said he only gave her back $40, so they "got into a ‘tussle.'"

Martin eventually went to the Payless to get the money. On his way back, Garrett arrived on the scene, but Washington said she didn't see Garrett punch Martin.