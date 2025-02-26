Houston: Body found, house destroyed in Memorial Park area fire, officials say

The Brief The fire happened early Tuesday morning on Floyd Street. One deceased person was found dead inside the home. Fire officials say the home is a "total loss." The cause of the fire is under investigation.



One person has died, and a home has been completely destroyed after a fire in Houston's Memorial Park area, according to the fire department.

Floyd Street fire

What we know:

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday in the 5400 block of Floyd Street.

Firefighters came to the scene and saw smoke and fire coming from a house where a person was reported to be inside. Fire officials say they tried to enter the home through several entries, but they were blocked by "an accumulation of items on the outside and inside the house."

One person was found dead in the home, according to the Houston Fire Department (HFD).

Firefighters went into defensive mode when conditions at the house grew worse. More HFD units were called to the scene and they controlled the fire.

Officials say the home itself is a "total loss."

What we don't know:

The deceased person has not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.