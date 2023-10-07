Hispanic Heritage Month: FOX 26 Rashi Vats co emcee's Venezuelan Festival
HOUSTON - To continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, the Willow Fork Drainage District and Cinco MUD are presenting Central Green’s Venezuelan Festival!
FOX 26’s anchor Rashi Vats is co-emceeing the event with Mega 101’s Cindy Burbano. This family-friendly event is free to everyone in the community and will be held on Saturday at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard from 6 to 10 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy a lot of entertainment during the event, such as the showstoppers Marisela Y Su Son Karibe.