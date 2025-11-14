Fort Bend ISD students arrested in deadly Highway 6 Walmart shooting, police say

The Brief Three teens and a juvenile were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Highway 6. Missouri City police identified Jordan Dao, 18, Zaphaniah Collier, 17, Chris Williams, 17, as suspects, along with an unidentified juvenile. On Oct. 27, 22-year-old Jeremy Williams was shot and killed during an apparent robbery. A child was found unharmed in the vehicle Williams had been in, police say.



Missouri City police announce three teens and a juvenile were arrested for the deadly shooting of a man in a Walmart parking lot on Oct. 27.

Jordan Dao, 18, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, Zaphaniah Collier, 17, Chris Williams, 17, and a juvenile were all placed in custody at their respective schools, Misssouri City police say. Fort Bend ISD police and administration with the school district worked with law enforcement, so the suspects were placed in custody without incident.

The four suspects are believed to have been responsible for the death of 22-year-old Jeremy Williams during a robbery and were identified by Missouri City Police Department detectives on Friday with the help of Texas Rangers.

Missouri City Walmart shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the back of the parking lot, away from the store, at 5501 Highway 6.

Williams had been shot and was taken to Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, there was a young child in the vehicle with Williams, but the child was not harmed.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and what charges will be filed against the four suspects.