Highway 146 police chase suspect hospitalized, Life Flight called

A man is in the hospital after leading Galveston County deputies on a chase and then injured early Monday morning.

Police chase in La Porte

What we know:

Captain Tommy Maffei with the sheriff's office reports the chase with deputies started on Highway 146 going northbound. Officials stay it came to a stop at a gas station on Wharton Weems Boulevard.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a serious injury, according to authorities.

Deputies say there was a gun found inside the suspect's vehicle.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

At this time, it has not been confirmed how the suspect was injured.