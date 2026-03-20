Highway 146 police chase suspect hospitalized, Life Flight called
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A man is in the hospital after leading Galveston County deputies on a chase and then injured early Monday morning.
Police chase in La Porte
What we know:
Captain Tommy Maffei with the sheriff's office reports the chase with deputies started on Highway 146 going northbound. Officials stay it came to a stop at a gas station on Wharton Weems Boulevard.
The suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a serious injury, according to authorities.
Deputies say there was a gun found inside the suspect's vehicle.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
At this time, it has not been confirmed how the suspect was injured.
The Source: Information has been provided by Galveston County Sheriff's OFfice