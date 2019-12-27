Expand / Collapse search

Here's what to do with your tree now that Christmas is over

Published 
Holidays
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE: A group of Christmas trees lie amongst rubbish and a sofa in Angel on January 8, 2014 in London, England. ( Gareth Cattermole )

HOUSTON - Christmas is over and some people are working to take down all the decorations, but what do you do with your Christmas tree?

The City of Houston is hoping you will recycle with their Solid Waste Management Department.

There are several locations available for you to recycle you tree between Dec. 26 and January 31, 2020.

Below is a list of locations and times:

OPEN Wednesday - Sunday 9am to 6pm

OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm

  • Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
  • Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
  • Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive
  • T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
  • Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road
  • OPEN Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm (Westpark Closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019)
  • Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm
Living Earth will be closed Monday, December 31, 2018 and Tuesday, January 1, 2019

  • Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
  • Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
  • Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
  • Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
  • Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
  • Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
  • Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
  • Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
  • Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
  • Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
  • Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX
  • Living Earth – 16955 Katy- Hockley Rd
  • Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX

If you need any other assistance from SWMD call 3-1-1 the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.