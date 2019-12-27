Here's what to do with your tree now that Christmas is over
HOUSTON - Christmas is over and some people are working to take down all the decorations, but what do you do with your Christmas tree?
The City of Houston is hoping you will recycle with their Solid Waste Management Department.
There are several locations available for you to recycle you tree between Dec. 26 and January 31, 2020.
Below is a list of locations and times:
OPEN Wednesday - Sunday 9am to 6pm
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm
- Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
- Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road
- OPEN Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm (Westpark Closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019)
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm
Living Earth will be closed Monday, December 31, 2018 and Tuesday, January 1, 2019
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
- Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
- Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
- Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
- Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX
- Living Earth – 16955 Katy- Hockley Rd
- Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX
If you need any other assistance from SWMD call 3-1-1 the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.