Here's what to do with your tree now that Christmas is over

article

Christmas is over and some people are working to take down all the decorations, but what do you do with your Christmas tree?

The City of Houston is hoping you will recycle with their Solid Waste Management Department.

There are several locations available for you to recycle you tree between Dec. 26 and January 31, 2020.

Below is a list of locations and times:

OPEN Wednesday - Sunday 9am to 6pm

OPEN DAILY, 9am to 6pm

Advertisement

Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)

Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive

T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road

OPEN Monday - Saturday 8am to 5pm (Westpark Closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019)

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday 7:00am - 12pm

Living Earth will be closed Monday, December 31, 2018 and Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City

Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX

Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX

Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX

Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX

Living Earth – 16955 Katy- Hockley Rd

Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX

If you need any other assistance from SWMD call 3-1-1 the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline.