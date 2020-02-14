Help identify suspects who stole U.S. Postal van in Houston

Authorities need help to identify the suspects who stole a marked U.S. Postal van in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, an unknown suspect or suspect stole a marked U.S. Postal van in the 1700 block of Vassar Street at around 5:45 p.m. January 22.

Authorities say the suspects also stole mail and parcels from inside the van. The van was found the next day on Earline Street.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

