Help identify suspect in violent robbery at T-Mobile store in west Houston

Authorities need help to identify a suspect in a violent robbery at a T-Mobile store in west Houston.

Police say the unknown male entered the store in the 8900 block of Westheimer Road on December 29, pointed a handgun at the employee and forced him into the back office.

The suspect then pushed the employee to the ground, kicked him multiple times and took cell phones and tablets from the safe, police say.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 50 years old, wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

