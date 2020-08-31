Help identify man wanted for robbing Houston business

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a Houston business.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s South Gessner Division – Crime Suppression Team are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The robbery occurred in the 2800 block of North Shepherd Drive around 9:31 p.m. July 17.

Authorities say the suspect approached an employee, displayed a gun in his waistband and demanded money from the register.

The suspect reportedly took the money from the employee and then fled the location on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is described as a black male, 32 to 37 years old, wearing a blue mask, brown shirt, gray pants and red shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

