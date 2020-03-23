HCSO: Man shot toward deputies investigating disturbance

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after shooting toward deputies who were investigating a disturbance.

The incident occurred while deputies were investigating near Shady Lane and Castledale Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office says the man drove up, exited a pickup truck and discharged a firearm toward deputies.

Deputies were able to take the suspect into custody.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and taken to the Harris County Jail.

MORE: Follow the latest local news