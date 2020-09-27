HCSO: Deputies investigate deadly shooting between rival gang members

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a deadly shooting took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 around 7:45 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived at Hawg Stop at 11335 Garrett Road and Houston and discovered a victim, a white male between 35 and 40 with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the bar is often frequented by two rival gangs and an altercation took place that led to the shooting.

Following the gunfire the suspect fled the scene.